The NBA G League said it will reveal its year-end awards in the next few weeks. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season has been canceled because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

"While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season.

"And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

The G League's season had been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Before the pandemic, regular-season games were scheduled to conclude March 28.

G League players were paid their full salaries and health benefits through the end of the schedule despite the suspension of play.

The minor league basketball organization said it will reveal its year-end awards in the next few weeks, including the league's Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

The announcement came on the same day the NBA approved a 22-team return-to-play plan. Under the plan, the NBA will resume in July and conclude its 2019-20 season in October.