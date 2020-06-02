June 2 (UPI) -- Former Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw has agreed to coach the G League Select Team, which includes star high school prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.

Sources told The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times that Shaw agreed to coach the team on Monday. The new G League team is set to launch next season in Los Angeles. The team will not be part of an NBA franchise. The NBA professional pathway program will pay elite prospects and provide a development program for the young players.

Shaw, 54, was a three-time NBA Finals winner during his 14-year tenure as a player. He teamed up with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal for the three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaw played his final season in 2002-2003 with the Lakers before he became a Lakers assistant coach in 2004.

Shaw served as head coach of the Nuggets in 2013 and 2014 before he returned as an assistant with the Lakers in 2016. He also spent the 2018-2019 season on the Lakers' coaching staff.

The new G League squad will also include young players Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto. The star prospects opted not to play college basketball and instead to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Green, the No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the United States, announced his decision to join the G League in April. Nix and Todd decommitted from colleges to join the G League. Sotto, a top international prospect, signed with the G League in May.

