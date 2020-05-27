The New York Knicks hired Brock Aller, Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin to work in new team president Leon Rose's front office. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks added three executives and extended the contract of general manager Scott Perry as the organization continues to build around new team president Leon Rose.

The Knicks hired Brock Aller as vice president of basketball and strategic planning. Walt Perrin was named assistant general manager for college scouting and Frank Zanin as assistant general manager for pro scouting.

"We have assembled a diverse front office comprised of highly regarded and experienced basketball executives who have influenced some of the most successful players and organizations in the league," Rose said in a statement Wednesday.

"These additions will complement the structure we already have in place and assist us in acquiring talent and developing strategies to build a team our fans can be proud of."

Aller spent the past seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, serving as senior director of basketball operations for the last three. Perrin was with the Utah Jazz for 19 seasons, including the last 12 years as vice president of player personnel.

Zanin is a former assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets (2013-16) and most recently worked as the Oklahoma City Thunder's pro scout for three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Knicks gave Perry a one-year contract extension that will run through the 2020-21 campaign. Financial details of the pact weren't disclosed.

Rose, who was a longtime player agent before joining the Knicks, was hired as team president in early March.