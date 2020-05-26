Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- NBA legend and Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing is recovering at home after being hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

Patrick Ewing Jr. posted on social media that his father is "now home and getting better." He noted that his father's COVID-19 symptoms will continue to be monitored.

"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis," Ewing Jr. tweeted Monday. "My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines.

"I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."

In a statement released Friday through Georgetown University, which is located in Washington, D.C., the elder Ewing announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a local hospital.

The school said Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

During his playing career at Georgetown, Ewing guided the Hoyas to their lone national championship in 1984. He was the Naismith Player of the Year in 1985 and earned first-team All-American honors in three straight seasons from 1983-85.

Ewing, 57, was an 11-time All-Star selection with the New York Knicks after being selected by the franchise with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft. He averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game across his NBA career with the then-Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic and Knicks.

After his standout playing career and 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA teams, Ewing took over as Georgetown's head coach in 2017.

Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.