May 25 (UPI) -- Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter, Capri Bryant, recently took her first steps, with his widow Vanessa Bryant documenting the special moment on social media.

Capri took the short walk on Sunday. The Instagram post of the moment had more than 5 million views as of Monday morning

"My baby! So proud of my Koko Bean," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the post. "Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.

"I'm so proud of you! I knew you were gonna do it!"

Capri was born June 20, about seven months before Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, were among nine people who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Capri's middle name is Kobe.

Kobe Bryant is also survived by daughters Bianka Bryant, 3, and Natalia Bryant, 17. Before his death, the NBA star said he wanted to add another child to his family.

The Bryants married in 2001.

"We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls," Vanessa Bryant said at her husband's Feb. 24 memorial service in Los Angeles.

"Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave.

"He had a tender heart."