May 22 (UPI) -- New York Knicks legend and current Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday.

In a statement released through the university, which is located in Washington, D.C., Ewing said he decided to share his diagnosis publicly "to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone." He is under care and isolated at a local hospital.

"I want to share that I have tested positive or COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing said. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

The school said Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

After his standout playing career and 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA teams, Ewing took over as Georgetown's head coach in 2017.

During his playing career at Georgetown, Ewing guided the Hoyas to their lone national championship in 1984. He was the Naismith Player of the Year in 1985 and earned first-team All-American honors in three straight seasons from 1983-85.

Ewing, 57, was an 11-time All-Star with the Knicks. He averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during his NBA career with the then-Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic and Knicks.

Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.