May 19 (UPI) -- The Big3 basketball league -- co-founded by Ice Cube -- has canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We tried everything in our power to give our fans a nice 2020 season, but with a long list of obstacles, we decided to shift our focus to having a great 2021 season with our fans in the stands," Ice Cube said Monday in a news release.

"Our goal from day one has always been to provide a remarkable experience full of top-level competition and entertainment."

The league cited the "uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues and advertiser challenges" among the reasons for the season cancellation.

The Big3 was set to start its fourth season in June. Coach Lisa Leslie's Triplets won the last Big3 championship in September. Big3 rosters include former NBA and international basketball stars. The league continues to develop a reality show style 3-on-3 tournament.

Nothing like getting your week started with a compilation of last season's most exciting 4-point shots pic.twitter.com/842rvv1nFc— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) May 11, 2020

Former NBA star Joe Johnson won league MVP in August. Leslie was the 2019 Big3 Coach of the Year.