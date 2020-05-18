Former Indiana Pacers and current Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (R) injured the wrist in late 2019 and played through the discomfort. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

May 18 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery, the team announced Monday.

Bogdanovic is scheduled to have the procedure done Tuesday in New York, according to the team. The Jazz didn't set a timeline for his return.

"Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season," the team said in a statement. "With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament."

The NBA season has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is optimism that the league will eventually resume the 2019-20 season and attempt to have postseason competition. Before play was halted, the Jazz were the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Bogdanovic, 31, was a key member of the Jazz through 63 games this season. In his first year in Utah, he averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Bogdanovic, who spent the past two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, left the organization after signing a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz last July.