May 10 (UPI) -- Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, intends to skip college and play professionally in Europe.

Alex Antetokounmpo, who graduated from Dominican High School in Wisconsin, told EuroHoops.net of his plans Saturday. He had reportedly received offers from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Ohio and DePaul, among others.

"I am examining my options. I have a few choices from the [United] States, but I have decided to play in Europe," he told the basketball website. "I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe. I know European basketball, and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club.

"I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure, and I will evolve on every level."

Alex Antetokounmpo moved from Greece to the Milwaukee area in 2013, when Giannis was beginning his NBA career with the Bucks.

Alex Antetokounmpo, listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, was a three-star recruit, according to ESPN and 247Sports. He was a first-team all-state selection on two occasions, averaging 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his senior season.

If he makes it to the NBA, Alex would become the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to reach the league. Giannis and Thanasis both play for Milwaukee, while Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Alex Antetokounmpo will be eligible for the NBA Draft starting in 2021.