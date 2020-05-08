Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokoumpo fight for position during a game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 6, five days before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has apologized after he said someone hacked his Twitter account to send inappropriate tweets about several athletes, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry and the late Kobe Bryant.

The tweets were sent Thursday afternoon. Antetokounmpo said he later regained control of the account and tweeted an apology.

"Hey everybody! I'm back and would like to address the social media incident from earlier today! I was hacked and the situation is currently being investigated," the Bucks forward wrote. "The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!

"I feel terrible that the Bucks, [Milwaukee guard] Khris [Middleton], LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior. Thank you all for always supporting my family and I, and please stay safe!"

Antetokounmpo's brother and girlfriend said bank and email accounts belonging to the Bucks star, and his phone, had also been hacked.

At 53-12, the Bucks had the best record in the NBA before the league was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.