This year's NBA Draft Lottery and combine were scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The NBA Board of Governors voted to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and the combine, which were scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago.

The league announced the decision Friday, saying that additional information on the events will be disclosed at a later date. The lottery was set for May 19 and the combine was slated to begin May 21.

"More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials," the league said in a statement.

League sources told ESPN the NBA has yet to vote on whether to delay this year's draft, which is scheduled for June 25. According to ESPN, the expectation is the 2020 draft will be delayed in some capacity.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It remains unclear whether this season will resume.