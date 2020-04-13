April 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley will forgo his junior season and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quickley announced his decision to enter the draft Monday on social media. The 2019-2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season for the Wildcats.

Quickley posted 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his freshman campaign.

He thanked Kentucky coach John Calipari, the coaching staff, his teammates and Kentucky fans before announcing his decision to leave the program. He also posted a video detailing his decision on Instagram.

"It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship this year due to circumstances beyond our control," Quickley wrote, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and cancellation of the men's 2020 Division I basketball tournament.

Quickley said he has also decided to sign with an agent ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. The former Kentucky star shot 48 percent from 3-point range last season in conference play. He also was known as one of the best defenders in college basketball.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled June 25. Quickley has been working out alone and staying at home with his family during the pandemic.