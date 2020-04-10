April 10 (UPI) -- Arizona freshman Josh Green announced Friday on social media that he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

"Ever since I was a little kid in Australia, it's been a goal of mine to play in the NBA," Green wrote on Twitter. "I'm proud to take a step closer to that dream. After careful consideration with those closest to me, I've made the decision to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft."

Green, a native of Sydney, Australia, averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Wildcats this season. He shot 42.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

Green finished the 2019-20 campaign with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a first-round win against Washington in the Pac-12 tournament last month. After the Wildcats' victory, the remainder of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Josh Green is one of the most talented players that we have coached at Arizona," Wildcats head coach Sean Miller said in a statement. "His athleticism and determination separate him from his competition, giving him an incredibly high ceiling as an NBA player. All of us at Arizona are excited to watch him fulfill his great potential at the next level.

"We wish Josh the best of luck in his future. Personally, I will miss Josh's fun-loving personality and team-first attitude. He played every game for us with one goal: WIN."

Green is the third Arizona freshman to declare for this year's NBA Draft, following teammates Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji.

Green, listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, is considered an ideal NBA wing prospect due to his athleticism, 3-point shooting and versatility on defense. ESPN lists him as the No. 21 prospect in the upcoming draft, while Sports Illustrated ranks him as the 24th-best talent in the class.