Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (R) is one of several NBA stars expected to participate in a televised game of H-O-R-S-E.

April 9 (UPI) -- ESPN is planning to televise a H-O-R-S-E basketball competition with players from the NBA and WNBA, as well as former NBA stars during sports' hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The network reported Wednesday it's finalizing plans for the event with the NBA. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine are among the players expected to participate.

ESPN did not reveal the date or time for the competition.

Participating players would be filmed while shooting from outdoor or indoor courts at their homes. The competitors would follow the shot-for-shot guidelines of the popular basketball game. Players earn a letter in the order of H-O-R-S-E for each shot missed following a made shot by their opponent taken from a specific area of the court. Players are eliminated from the game once they complete the spelling of the word.

Young and LaVine joked about the competition Wednesday on Twitter.

"Absolutely no dunking," Young tweeted to LaVine, who is known for his acrobatic dunks.

Young -- a sharpshooter -- also joked that the players should take "half court shots only."

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 12 due to the pandemic. Players have been participating in virtual basketball matchups in video games during the break, including the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament.