April 7 (UPI) -- The NBA has barred teams from conducting in-person workouts or interviews with prospects and even requesting video of recent workouts ahead of the draft, scheduled for the end of June.

The restrictions are in place indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo obtained by ESPN and The Athletic.

Teams are allowed to conduct virtual meetings with potential draft picks, but are limited to two hours per week for each prospect they choose to interview. NBA teams will receive up to four hours of total time with each prospect in virtual meetings prior to the draft, which is scheduled for June 25 in New York City.

No plans have yet been announced for a virtual draft or an alternate site.

The new rules will make the pre-draft process dramatically different than in past years. Teams will now rely more on previous scouting and video of players during games and practice sessions, which occurred before the NBA stopped its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus emergency.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday the league won't consider a return until at least May 1.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Dayton's Obi Toppin, Memphis' James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are among the top prospects expected to be selected early in the first round of the draft.