April 6 (UPI) -- Quarterfinal video game matchups between NBA stars are set after several first-round blowouts in the NBA 2K Players Tournament airing on ESPN amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond had the biggest blowout victory of Sunday's first-round matchups on NBA 2K20. Drummond beat former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins 101-49 in the last game of the night. Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell also picked up a blowout victory, beating Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis 73-51.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. 85-75. Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura beat Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell 74-71.

Booker is well known for his video game skills. The Suns star is a member of an esports team called 100 Thieves. Drummond placed second in an NBA players tournament on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile tournament last summer. Booker and Mitchell have been frequently streaming video game sessions while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and other games while the NBA is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami Heat star Derrick Jones Jr. previously punched his ticket to the quarterfinals on Friday by beating Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a NBA 2K20 matchup. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Suns center Deandre Ayton and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Jones will face Harrell in the first matchup on the quarterfinals Thursday on ESPN. Other quarterfinal matchups include: Booker against Hachimura; Young against Ayton; Drummond against Beverley. The NBA 2K Players Tournament will end Saturday on ESPN, with the winner earning $100,000, which will be donated to the charity of their choice benefiting coronavirus relief efforts.