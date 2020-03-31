March 31 (UPI) -- Sports fans will have more to watch next month after ESPN decided to move its Michael Jordan documentary from June to April.

The Last Dance was originally set to air in conjunction with the 2020 NBA Finals. The 10-part documentary about Jordan's sixth championship run with the Chicago Bulls will now air on five consecutive nights starting at 9 p.m. EDT April 19. Episodes of The Last Dance will debut in pairs weekly through May 17.

Fans from outside the United States can watch the documentary on Netflix.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.

"This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

The 1997-1998 Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow them during the championship season, giving them access to private moments that have never been seen. ESPN also spoke to more than 100 people close to the team and others who experienced the title run.

Jason Hehir, director of The Fab Five and Andre the Giant, directed The Last Dance.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," Hehir said. "Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team.

"For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

Past episodes of The Last Dance will be available to subscribers on the ESPN App. ESPN.com and ESPN on Demand.