March 29 (UPI) -- New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday night.

The Knicks said in a statement that Dolan, who also owns the NHL's New York Rangers, is experiencing "little to no symptoms" and is in self-isolation. According to the NBA team, he will continue to oversee business operations.

Dolan, 64, is the first U.S. major pro sports team owner known to have tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that his state, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, had 59,513 confirmed cases of the virus and 965 people have died. On Saturday, the death count in the state was 883 as New York accounted for 39.5 percent of deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday issued a 14-day travel advisory, urging residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey to avoid non-essential travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the virus earlier this month in Oklahoma City, which led to the league temporarily suspending play. At the time, the Knicks held a 21-45 record.

The NBA has been on hiatus for more than two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.