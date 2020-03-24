Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid said Tuesday that he is donating $500,000 to coronavirus relief efforts. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment -- the group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils -- has notified salaried staff members that full-time employees are subject to pay cuts up to 20 percent as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry," Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement Monday.

"To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week."

Sources told the New York Times and ESPN that the temporary salary reductions are for employees who make more than $50,000 a year. The salary reductions are to start April 15 and run through the end of June.

Sources told the Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer that 76ers general manager Elton Brand, 76ers president of business operations Chris Heck and Devils president Jake Reynolds have agreed to salary reductions.

The ownership group said the measures were taken to avoid layoffs.

The NBA plans to give players full salary payments on April 1. NBA and NHL athletes are exempt from the owners' pay reductions because both leagues have collectively bargained labor agreements.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic Tuesday that 76ers center Joel Embiid was pledging $500,000 toward coronavirus medical relief efforts. He is also committed to helping team employees who will be impacted by the salary reductions.

The NBA and NHL seasons were indefinitely suspended on March 11 and 12, respectively, in response to the pandemic.