March 20 (UPI) -- Georgia Bulldogs freshman guard Anthony Edwards, widely considered one of the top prospects, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

"Georgia will always be my home but I am ready to take my game to the next level and have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Edwards announced Friday on Twitter. "I hope I've made you all proud but the work is far from finished.

"Family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and Georgia, this one's for you. I'm excited for what the future holds and I hope you'll follow along."

Before declaring for the draft, Edwards told 247Sports on Friday that he deserves to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Sports Illustrated and ESPN listed Edwards as the projected top pick in its latest mock drafts.

"I think I should go No. 1, no doubt," Edwards told 247Sports. "That's the only place I think I should go."

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft?@theantman05 pic.twitter.com/ulPYK86u0Z— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 20, 2020

Edwards also signed with Octagon Basketball, the agency announced Friday on social media. The firm represents Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, among others.

Edwards, listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Bulldogs this season.