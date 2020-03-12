Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (C) tested positive for coronavirus before Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- In his first public comments since testing positive for coronavirus, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert offered an apology on social media for his "careless" actions.

In the statement posted Thursday on Instagram, Gobert said he hopes that his story "serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously."

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours," Gobert wrote. "I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis...mostly fear, anxiety and embarrassment."

During a media session Monday, Gobert jokingly mocked the NBA's temporary rules that required interviewers to maintain a six- to eight-foot distance from the interviewees. The All-Star big man touched all the microphones and recording devices on the table in front of him after the conclusion of his post-shootaround media availability.

Gobert apologized for the incident and said he had no idea about his COVID-19 infection.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," Gobert said. "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.

"I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as [a] way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy."

Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday in Oklahoma City, leading to the postponement of the Jazz's game against the Thunder seconds before tip-off. The 2019-20 NBA season was indefinitely suspended soon thereafter.

Gobert began feeling symptoms Tuesday and was listed as questionable for the Thunder game after continued improvement Wednesday. The veteran center wasn't at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but he was in Oklahoma City and hoped to play if the coronavirus test was negative.

The Jazz, without identifying Gobert, said in a statement Wednesday night that a player "tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual's symptoms diminished over the course of [Wednesday], however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19."

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the disease. According to ESPN, Gobert acted careless in the locker room and touched other Jazz players and their belongings.

Mitchell confirmed the diagnosis in a statement posted Thursday on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote on social media. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that the need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

Out of 58 tests on Jazz players and personnel, Mitchell was the only additional person to test positive for coronavirus, according to The Athletic.