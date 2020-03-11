Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable before Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an illness. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The NBA announced Wednesday that it has suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the player is Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The All-Star big man was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an illness.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement Wednesday night. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The league announced the decision after the game between the Jazz and Thunder was postponed seconds before tipoff.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," the league said.

"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

Gobert, who never entered the arena but was in Oklahoma City, was feeling strong enough to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, according to ESPN and The Athletic. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play in the contest.

Jazz and Thunder players were on the floor for warmups when they were instructed to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were informed that the game was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Players from both teams are currently quarantined at Chesapeake Energy Arena, according to ESPN.