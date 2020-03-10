Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a four-year deal that will run through the 2023-24 season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The team didn't disclose financial terms of the deal. League sources told ESPN that Bickerstaff agreed to a four-year contract that will run through the 2023-24 season.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of J.B.'s caliber and basketball pedigree lead our franchise as head coach," Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said in a statement Tuesday. "His wealth of experience, coupled with the respect he has garnered around the NBA and with this team, has made for a seamless transition from associate head coach to head coach.

"The amount of grit and determination instilled in our players, from both an accountability and attention to detail standpoint over this short period of time, has been met with admiration, respect and overall excitement throughout our entire locker room.

"We have already observed the impact he has made on our players through his first 10 games as head coach and we are looking forward to seeing just how far he can effectively drive our developing culture and lead this franchise into the future."

Bickerstaff, 41, took over as head coach last month after the Cavs and John Beilein agreed to part ways. He has guided the Cavaliers to a 5-5 record since taking over, with impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

Bickerstaff previously coached the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before arriving in Cleveland. He led the Rockets to the playoffs in the 2015-16 campaign as the team's interim head coach.