Former Missouri big man Jontay Porter (11) has rehabbed two separate ACL injuries in the last two years.

March 8 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies signed rookie Jontay Porter, a forward/center out of Missouri, to a multiyear contract, the team announced Sunday.

The deal runs through the 2020-21 season and includes a team option, according to Porter's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. Per team policy, financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

"[Memphis general manager] Zach [Kleiman] and the Grizzlies were one of the teams that monitored Jontay closely, and we believe they are getting a terrific young player with incredible potential," Bartelstein told ESPN.

Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was a five-star recruit out of high school and a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft before suffering multiple injuries. He has rehabbed two separate ACL injuries in the last two years but is expected to return for training camp next season.

Jontay Porter went undrafted in 2019 after re-tearing the ACL in his right knee that March. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in his freshman season at Missouri. He returned to the school for his sophomore campaign only to tear his ACL and MCL before the season started.