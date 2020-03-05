Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic broke Jason Kidd's franchise record for triple doubles in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday in Dallas. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic had a triple double and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to lead his Dallas Mavericks to an overtime victory against Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans in the first matchup between the two young NBA stars.

Doncic had 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the 127-123 win Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Williamson had 21 points in 35 minutes while playing in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Doncic now has a Mavericks franchise record 21 triple doubles, despite just being in his second season.

"Sometimes we are going to win, but sometimes not," Doncic told reporters. "[Wednesday] was a great example that we can do it. We played through it and played tough."

The Mavericks led for most of the first half, but New Orleans stayed in the game. Williamson gave the Pelicans their first lead with a dunk with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter. Dallas led 87-85 entering the final frame. The game was tied eight times in the fourth quarter, with Nicolo Melli forcing overtime with a 3-pointer for the Pelicans with about eight seconds remaining.

Derrick Favors gave the Pelicans a 116-114 lead with 2:50 remaining in overtime before the Mavericks took over. Kristaps Porzingis tied the score on a dunk before Doncic made two free throws to give Dallas a two-point lead. Williamson made a game-tying hook shot but Doncic responded with a three-pointer. Dallas never gave up the lead down the stretch.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 27 points. Lonzo Ball scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss. Favors had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Porzingis had 34 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in the win.

"Luka is a great player," Williamson said of Doncic. "I don't think he ever tries to do things he can't do. He is always creating for his teammates. He's just a great player and you have to respect him."

The Mavericks (38-25) host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. EST Friday in Dallas. The Pelicans (26-36) host the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. EST Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.