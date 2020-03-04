Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has missed the team's previous 58 games because of a fractured hand. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry will return to the team's starting lineup Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Wednesday night.

Curry, who missed more than four months while recovering from a broken left hand, tweeted his excitement about rejoining the Warriors. He missed Golden State's previous 58 games because of the hand injury.

"This has been a long, long haul for Steph. He loves playing so much," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday. "I'm happy for us, I'm happy for our fans, but I'm happiest for Steph because he's going to be back playing basketball and doing what he loves."

Curry was reevaluated by the Warriors last week and was expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center in San Francisco. Instead, the team opted to push back his return date to give him more practice time.

The 31-year-old guard previously told reporters that he was targeting the Warriors' game against the Wizards on March 1 for a possible return.

Curry sustained a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone in the hand below the index finger, only four games into the regular season. During a contest against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, the star guard attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes. Curry had a hard fall on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, landed on his hand.

Curry underwent two procedures to repair the hand injury. He had one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the recovery process, then underwent a second operation to remove those pins once he was further healed.

The two-time NBA MVP has averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds per game this season, his 11th with the Warriors.