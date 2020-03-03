Director Spike Lee said he spends about $300,000 annually on his two New York Knicks season tickets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Director and NBA super fan Spike Lee said he will not attend another New York Knicks game this season after getting into an argument with the team about the entrance he uses at Madison Square Garden.

Lee got into the argument before the Knicks game against the Houston Rockets on Monday in New York City. A video of the war of words was posted Monday on social media. Lee appeared on ESPN's First Take Tuesday to discuss the issue.

"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said.

Lee can be heard yelling at Madison Square Garden security team members outside of an elevator in the arena during the exchange. The Knicks issued a statement Tuesday saying the Lee was not thrown out of the arena, but was confronted for repeatedly using the wrong entrance.

Lee said he has used the same entrance during the 28 years he has had Knicks season tickets. He estimated he spends $300,000 annually for his two season tickets.

"The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance -- which is used by every other celebrity who enters the Garden -- is laughable," the Knicks said. "It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.

"He is welcome to come to the Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim [Knicks owner James Dolan] agreed to last night when they shook hands."

Lee denied he had shaken hands with Dolan.

He sat in his normal sideline seat for the second half of Monday's game. Lee said the Knicks' version of events for the exchange was "spin." The Knicks statement included photos of Lee appearing to shake hands with Dolan and the entrance, which they say Lee used inappropriately.

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan and I don't know why," Lee told ESPN.