Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has appeared in 54 of the Lakers' 56 games this season.

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will sit out Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of groin soreness, the team announced Wednesday.

James, 35, is coming off a season-high 40 points in Tuesday night's 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He played 34 minutes in that game and shot 17-of-27 from the field.

In December 2018, James suffered a torn left groin against the Warriors, which marked the first major injury of his NBA career. He appeared in only 55 games that season, and the Lakers quickly fell out of playoff contention.

James, playing in his 17th season in the league, returned to full health this season and has averaged 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists per game for the Lakers, who are the top seed in the Western Conference standings.

The 16-time All-Star selection has played in 54 of the Lakers' 56 games this season, with one of those absences also because of a sore groin.

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis was listed as probable for the Lakers' matchup against the Warriors with a sore left elbow.