Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was among nine people killed in last month's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including his complete Los Angeles Lakers uniform worn during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals, will go up for auction in April.

Julien's Auctions announced Thursday that the Bryant items will go up for sale April 30 in Beverly Hills, Calif., as part of its annual sports auction. The auction will feature more than 300 artifacts, including a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold medal.

The Bryant memorabilia was already being planned for auction when the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in last month's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

"As one of the millions of fans mourning around the world, we were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Kobe Bryant's passing while we were preparing for our annual Sports Legends auction a few weeks ago," Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement.

"We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant, who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world. We welcome his fans to our free to the public exhibition opening April 27 at our gallery in Beverly Hills, which will feature these treasures from his brilliant life and career."

Bryant's game-worn playoff jersey from the 1999-2000 NBA Finals features his iconic No. 8 uniform number. The uniform also includes a black armband in honor of Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain, who died that season.

The auction will also consist of a Bryant game-worn jersey from the 2006-07 season, when his jersey number was 24.

Other Bryant items listed for sale are cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, a pair of signed Adidas game shoes and a basketball signed by the 2010-11 Lakers team, including Bryant, Ron Artest, Pau Gasol and other players.

A public memorial was held Monday at Staples Center to honor Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna.