Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) suffered a fractured hand only four games into the regular season.

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- After being sidelined for nearly four months because of a fractured hand, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to return to the court this month.

"Stephen Curry continues to make good progress in his recovery from a broken left hand and remains on-schedule for a return to play at some point in March," the team said in a statement Saturday. "He is now participating in full scrimmages and is scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday."

Curry was reevaluated by the Warriors last week and was expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center in San Francisco, according to The Athletic and the Mercury News. Instead, the team opted to push back his return date and give him more practice time.

Curry previously told reporters that he was targeting the Warriors' game against the Wizards on March 1 for a possible return.

Curry previously told reporters that he was targeting the Warriors' game against the Wizards on March 1 for a possible return.

Curry sustained a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone in the hand below the index finger, only four games into the regular season. During a contest against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, the star guard attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes. Curry had a hard fall on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, landed on his hand.

Curry underwent two procedures to repair the hand injury. He had one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the recovery process, then underwent a second operation to remove those pins once he was further healed.

The 31-year-old guard has averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds per game this season, his 11th with the Warriors.