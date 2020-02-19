The Cleveland Cavaliers had the worst record in the Eastern Conference under coach John Beilein. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- John Beilein's short tenure as Cleveland Cavaliers coach is expected to end Wednesday, with the former Michigan coach stepping down.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Beilein is expected to leave the team despite several years remaining on the four-year contract he signed in May. That pact also included a fifth-year option.

The 67-year-old coach is expected to say goodbye to Cavaliers players and staff members Wednesday afternoon when the team returns from the All-Star break.

The Cavaliers and Beilein negotiated a settlement that will pay the coach a portion of the money remaining on his contract for this season.

J.B. Bickerstaff will be the Cavaliers' full-time head coach for the remainder of the season. Bickerstaff is expected to begin his coaching tenure at Wednesday's practice.

The Cavaliers (14-40) have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA. They have lost six of their last seven games.

Beilein had a 571-325 record in 27 years as a college head coach before leaving for the NBA. He was 278-150 in 12 seasons at Michigan before departing the program in last year.

Bickerstaff, 40, was head coach fo the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017 and 2018. He is in his first season as Cavaliers associate head coach. He also spent time as an interim head coach for the Houston Rockets. Bickerstaff began his coaching career in 2004 as an assistant with the Charlotte Bobcats.

His father, Bernie Bickerstaff, is a senior basketball adviser for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers face the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.