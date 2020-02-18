Jeff Green (32) averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 30 games this season for the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets plan to sign NBA veterans Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll.

Sources told ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the Rockets will use two open roster spots to add the forwards after the NBA All-Star break. Green will initially sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets, but could agree to a deal for the rest of the season after that period. Carroll agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs Monday and will sign with the Rockets after clearing waivers.

Green, 33, averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 30 contests this season for the Utah Jazz. He was teammates with Rockets star James Harden in 2010-2011 when both players played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, when the Thunder were known as the Seattle SuperSonics. He also played for the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Green averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season with the Wizards. He has averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for his career.

Carroll, 33, entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Grizzlies, before stops with the Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll averaged 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 15 games this season for the Spurs. He posted 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season for the Nets.

The Rockets (34-20) face the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. They sit in fifth place in the NBA's Western Conference standings.