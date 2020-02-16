Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young sank a deep half-court shot before halftime during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Young, playing on Team Giannis, received a pass from Rudy Gobert after a defensive rebound. The young guard took one dribble before launching a half-court heave from the logo in the center of the court.

Toronto Raptors forward and teammate Pascal Siakam was under the basket and watched as the moonshot entered the hoop without touching the rim.

Trae Young pulls up from halfcourt to close out the 2nd quarter of the 2020 #NBAAllStar game! pic.twitter.com/XHlKNUF7EG— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

The deep 3-pointer gave Team Giannis a 51-30 win in the second quarter under the new All-Star Game format. Team LeBron earned a 53-41 victory in the first quarter.

After the first two quarters of play, Team Giannis held a 92-83 advantage. Young recorded eight points, seven assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes of action in the opening half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Kawhi Leonard led Team LeBron with a game-high 25 points and a team-best six assists.