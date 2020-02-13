Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was fined for his comments after the Clippers' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing officials earlier this week.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the discipline Thursday. George's public remarks came after the Clippers' 110-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

"There was some home-court cooking tonight to say the least," George told reporters after the game. "I mean it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11."

George's comments referenced the number of personal fouls called in Tuesday night's matchup. The Clippers were whistled for eight more personal fouls than the 76ers.

VanDeWeghe said the amount of George's fine reflects his multiple prior violations of the same offense. League rules prohibit public criticism of the officiating.

In his NBA career, George has been fined by the league eight times for a total of $185,000 because of his public criticism of the league's referees. The amount of Thursday's fine equals the $35,000 that he was fined in December 2015.

George, playing in his first season with the Clippers, has averaged 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals per game this year.