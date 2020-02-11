Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging a career-low 4.0 points per game this season. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to sign forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, after the former No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft secured a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News the Mavericks reached an agreement with the eight-year veteran Monday night.

The Hornets waived Kidd-Gilchrist Saturday after negotiating his buyout. The Mavericks released shooting guard Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist on the roster.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, teamed up with Anthony Davis to win a national title at the University of Kentucky before becoming a lottery pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2015, but is posting a career-low 4.0 points per game this season.

Broekhoff, 29, is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range this season.

"Been a pleasure," Broekhoff wrote Monday in an Instagram post. "Thank you to the Mavericks for the opportunity. Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you coaches who have helped guide me and a special thank you to all my teammates. Enjoyed everyday going to work with you guys. Who knows what the future holds."

The Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.