Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz forward Bogdan Bogdanovic launched a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give his team a dramatic victory against the Houston Rockets.

Houston held a 113-111 lead with less than two seconds remaining in the game before Bogdanovic made the shot to give Utah a 114-113 victory Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston.

"I wasn't supposed to be on the court for the last play, after the way I played all game," Bogdanovic told AT&T SportsNet. "But the coaching staff believes in me and they gave me the opportunity to shoot."

Rockets guard P.J. Tucker made a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining to give Houston a late lead, prior to Bogdanovic's heroic heave.

Utah called a timeout after Tucker's shot to get the ball for an inbound pass on the other side of the court. Jazz forward/guard Joe Ingles stood on the right flank and scanned the floor for an open teammate at the start of the final play. The Jazz ran several screens at the top of the 3-point arc, before Bogdanovic came flying around the crowd and caught a pass while about 25 feet from the rim.

Tucker and Rockets star James Harden sprinted toward Bogdanovic to defend his shot, before the Jazz forward tossed the long-distance attempt toward the rim. The final buzzer sounded just before Bogdanovic's shot fell through the net.

Bogdanovic totalled just eight points in the win. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 30 points. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win. Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Mike Conley also chipped in 20 points in the win.

Russell Westbrook poured in 39 points and had six rebounds and four assists in the loss. Harden had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Rockets (33-20) host the Boston Celtics at 9:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Toyota Center. The Jazz (34-18) face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EST Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.