Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the Bucks' Monday night matchup after the birth of his first child.

The reigning NBA MVP welcomed his son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo, into the world earlier Monday. The baby's middle name, Charles, is the same name of Giannis' father, who died in 2017.

Antetokounmpo, 25, shared the news with a post on social media. The star forward's girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, announced in October that the couple was expecting their first child.

The Bucks are set to host the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The team listed Antetokounmpo as out for personal reasons and congratulated him on becoming a father.

Earlier on Monday, the Bucks and Kings hosted the second installment of "Team Up for Change," a summit aimed at addressing social injustice and other community challenges. At the time, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry offered his support for the Antetokounmpo family.

"I have no information on the whereabouts of 'Baby Freak' or when 'Baby Freak' is going to be here, but I know from the entire Bucks organization, we're hoping for nothing but a healthy and happy mother and baby," Lasry said at the event. "And hopefully a future Buck."

Antetokounmpo, a four-time All-Star selection, has averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 48 regular-season contests (48 starts) this season.