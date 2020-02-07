Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the captain of the Western Conference All-Star team after receiving the most votes from fans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- LeBron James selected Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden as the first four picks on his team during the NBA's 2020 All-Star Player Draft.

James made the selections Thursday as the Western Conference's leading vote-getter. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo -- the Eastern Conference's top vote-getter -- picked Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young with his first four picks.

Team Giannis also includes: Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell. Team LeBron also includes: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis.

Harden is averaging a league-high 35.4 points per game. Antetokounmpo has the second-most points per game and most in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30.2 points per bout. The "Greek Freak" is also averaging 13.4 rebounds per game.

RELATED New York Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose as team president

Lillard is averaging 29.6 points per game, while Young is averaging 29.3 points per game. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal rounds out the top five with 29.2 points per game, but did not make the All-Star team.

James is averaging 29.9 points and a league and career-high 10.8 assists per game this season.

James wore a hooded sweatshirt with a yellow heart and a white heart on the front during the 2020 All-Star Player Draft. The hearts had the numbers 8, 24 and 2 on them, referencing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. He picked Davis, his Lakers teammate, No. 1 for the second consecutive year.

Team Giannis will wear No. 24 and Team LeBron will wear No. 2 in the All-Star Game, honoring Kobe and Gianna. This year's All-Star Game will included a new format. Each quarter will be a mini-game for charity. The final quarter will be untimed and have a target score to determine who wins. The scores from the first and second quarters will be reset, before being restored to start the final frame.

The 2020 NBA All-Star game tips off at 8 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago. It will air on TNT.