New York Knicks president Steve Mills served in that role since July 2017. He previously worked as the Knicks' executive vice president and general manager before being promoted.

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills, the organization announced Tuesday.

General manager Scott Perry will oversee the Knicks' basketball operations on an interim basis, according to the team. The Knicks said it was anticipated that Mills would be nominated to the board of Madison Square Garden's stand-alone sports company.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," owner James Dolan said in a statement Tuesday. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board."

Mills, 60, has served as the Knicks' president since July 2017. Before being promoted to that role, he worked as the team's executive vice president and general manager.

Mills originally joined the Knicks organization in 1999 as executive vice president of franchise operations before leaving in 2009. Since rejoining the Knicks in 2013, the franchise has posted a 178-365 record, the worst in the NBA.

"It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks," Mills said in a statement. "I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I'm disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan."

The Knicks are 15-36 this season, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.