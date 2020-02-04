Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies hold a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks offered a sharp response when asked about speculation that veteran forward Andre Iguodala could be moved.

"A guy that's on our team doesn't want to be on our team," Brooks told reporters Monday night after a 96-82 win over the Detroit Pistons. "I can't wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him, and I can show him what really Memphis is about."

Multiple Grizzlies teammates appeared to agree with Brooks' critical comments. Star rookie point guard Ja Morant posted a shouting emoji on social media, and guard De'Anthony Melton reacted with a shrugging emoji on Twitter.

Iguodala's former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry also joined the discussion with a post on his Instagram story. Curry added a post-NBA championship photo of Iguodala with a "shush" emoji.

Morant responded to Curry's subtle jab with a picture of former Warriors star Kevin Durant. In the photo, Durant is holding up one of his Finals MVP trophies, insinuating the team needed Durant's help to win in the postseason.

Steph Curry and Ja Morant going back-and-forth on social media Ja engages with tweets about Andre Iguodala in Memphis Steph posts Iggy championship pic to IG story Ja responds with pic of KD with a championship trophy pic.twitter.com/FAT9fnKvZH— ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020

RELATED New York Knicks fire team president Steve Mills

Iguodala, who was traded to the Grizzlies last off-season, hasn't played for Memphis this season. Before the start of the 2019-20 campaign, the two sides reached an agreement on allowing Iguodala to work out away from the Grizzlies while the team searched for a trade partner.

"Andre Iguodala is a great player," Brooks said. "I feel like he's doing the right thing for his career, but we don't really care. It's not a distraction at all. I laugh at that type of stuff."

With the 36-year-old Iguodala away from the team, the Grizzlies have emerged as one of the biggest surprises this season.

RELATED Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffers another right ankle injury

Memphis' victory over the Pistons on Monday pushed them to a 25-25 record. Memphis holds a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.