Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (R) suffered a right knee injury during Saturday night's loss to the Washington Wizards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving will be out for at least one week after suffering a right knee injury in Saturday night's loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Nets announced Sunday that Irving underwent an MRI earlier in the day. The MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain.

Irving will be reevaluated in one week, according to the team. Brooklyn already ruled out Irving for its home game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and he is expected to miss additional games versus the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors this week.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out! I'll be okay after [Saturday] night's tweak with my knee," Irving wrote on Instagram. "Honestly, what a scare, but I know God and the angels definitely looked out for me on that one! The marathon continues though, gotta keep the same focus and determination to get back out there when I'm healthy!

RELATED Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffers another right ankle injury

"What a week of challenges, but I trust in the divine purpose of life!"

Irving exited in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Wizards after getting tangled up with Washington's Bradley Beal and falling back awkwardly on the knee.

Irving initially remained in the game for a jump ball against Beal. He didn't jump and immediately limped to the locker room as a foul was called on Nets teammate Joe Harris.

The six-time All-Star guard has already missed a career-high 28 games this season. He has averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this year.