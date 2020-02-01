Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed the late Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's career scoring list a day before Kobe and his daughter Gigi were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant played in the NBA together from 2003 through 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James referred to the late Kobe Bryant as a "brother" and "the best dad" he has seen over the last three years during a pregame speech honoring Kobe before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave an emotional speech about the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as the franchise honored the pair at Staples Center.

James teared up and paced the court as he delivered the moving speech prior to a 127-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Friday in Los Angeles. He threw a piece of paper on the floor, which had the words he planned to say written on it, in favor of speaking from the heart.

"I got something written down, they asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be," James said. "But Laker Nation, man, I would be selling y'all short if I read off this [expletive] so I'm going to go straight from the heart."

James wore Bryant's No. 8 Lakers jersey while making the speech. He named each of the nine victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash during his speech, including: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Gianna Bryant, and Kobe Bryant."

The Lakers also paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna with a series of videos on the Staples Center big screen. Usher, Boyz II Men and Ben Hong performed for the crowd at Staples Center. Lakers players wore Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

"Now, I know at some point, we will have a memorial for Kobe," James said, while standing at half court. "But I look at this as a celebration. This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken-down body, the getting up, the sitting down, the everything. The countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be.

"Tonight, we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the past three years, man.

"[This] is a celebration."

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out.' But in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother," James said.

The Lakers star then dropped the microphone to the floor, mimicking what Bryant did during hist farewell speech from his final NBA game in 2016 in Los Angeles.

Bryant and James' careers overlapped from 2003 through 2015. The two shared a rivalry while being among the league's best players. The tragic helicopter crash came one day after James passed Bryant for third on the NBA career scoring list.

Lakers honor Kobe Bryant in first game since his death The jerseys of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (R) and his daughter Gianna Bryant are draped on the seats where they last sat at the Staples Center last month. The team honored the two during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A building across from Staples Center memorializes Bryant. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame ceremony. James held a small piece of white paper but quickly tossed it aside. "I got something written down. They asked me to stay on course, but Laker Nation, I would be selling y'all short if I read off this [expletive], so I'm going to go straight from the heart," he said. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo Usher sings "Amazing Grace" during the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame ceremony to honor Bryant. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant by spotlighting his jerseys prior to the game. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The team draped T-shirts with Bryant's number on all the seats at the Staples Center. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles philharmonic cellist Ben Hong sets the background music during a video tribute. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Lakers players wore jerseys with Bryant's two numbers on them during the pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James hugs teammate Anthony Davis during the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Fans sit court side during the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Los Angeles Lakers lost their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kobe was 41 years old. Gigi was 13. Kobe is survived by wife Vanessa and daughters Bianka, Natalia and Capri.