Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James unveiled his new tattoo in honor of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on social media Friday.

The body art is mostly black and shows a snake, specifically a black mamba, coiled around two roses and Bryant's famous No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers. Underneath the snake, there is an inscription that reads "Mamba 4 Life."

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, was known as the "Black Mamba" throughout his illustrious 20-year career with the Lakers.

In the Instagram post, James also included a photo of the two superstars from a Team USA practice. In the picture, James is leaning on Bryant while sitting on the bench together.

Tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia shared a video Wednesday on Instagram that showed her work on James' left thigh and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis' right thigh.

The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Staples Center. The team will honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

Friday's game at Staples Center in Los Angeles will be the first for the Lakers since Bryant's death. The Lakers' matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed due to the tragedy.