Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday morning to confirm the severity of the ankle injury. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will sit out at least one game after suffering another right ankle injury.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News that Doncic sustained the injury in the middle of Thursday's practice. He stepped on a defender's foot while driving to the basket during a scrimmage.

Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday morning and won't play later that night against the Rockets in Houston, according to ESPN.

The All-Star guard is expected to be sidelined for multiple games following the injury. Along with missing Friday night's contest against the Rockets, he is unlikely to suit up for the Mavericks' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Doncic, 20, missed four games in December with a sprained right ankle, which occurred when he stepped on Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn's foot on Dec. 14. According to ESPN, the new ailment is similar to the sprain he suffered earlier this season.

Doncic, who was voted to be the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James in 2005, has averaged 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.