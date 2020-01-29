Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Kobe Bryant watch from the bench during the fourth quarter of a game on March 21, 2002, in San Antonio. File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal plans to donate all proceeds from his Fun House pre-Super Bowl event to the families of the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that killed Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

In addition, a portion of the donations will go to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, a charity that benefits youths and families in need.

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend," O'Neal wrote on Twitter. "Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let's do just that.

"I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night's Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday's tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, the Black Mamba. Until we meet again."

The Fun House event, which will take place Friday at Mana Wynwood in Miami, is teased as "part festival, part carnival," and will feature performances and appearances by artists Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, Diplo, DaBaby and Carnage, among others.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna were among nine killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. The group was headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. There were no survivors.

In an emotional interview during a special edition of Inside the NBA on Tuesday night, O'Neal said the tragedy "definitely changes me."

"I just really now have to take time and call and say, 'I love you,'" O'Neal said. "I'm going to try to do a better job of just reaching out and just talking to other people rather than always procrastinating because you never know."

"I haven't felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me."'@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

Bryant and O'Neal were teammates with the Lakers from 1996 to 2004. The duo won three NBA championships together before O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat.