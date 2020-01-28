Police said Tuesday that NBA great Allen Iverson had the backpack stolen at a Philadelphia hotel. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A backpack belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson that contained $500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen Monday, Philadelphia police said.

According to a police report released Tuesday, the backpack was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. EST at the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia. Police said a 21-year-old male turned himself in for the theft.

"As of today, the jewelry that was stolen from Allen Iverson has been found and the suspect has been apprehended," Iverson's representatives said in a statement. "Allen thanks the Philadelphia Police Department along with the people of Philadelphia for their support in this matter. Thank you."

Police are withholding the name of the individual who turned himself in because he hasn't been formally charged.

Iverson, 44, officially retired from the NBA in 2013 after a 14-year career. The 76ers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

Iverson was an 11-time All-Star selection and was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2001. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.