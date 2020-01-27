Los Angeles Lakers fans gather in a plaza at LA LIVE near the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night at Staples Center following the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

League sources told ESPN that discussions took place between the Lakers, Clippers and NBA across several hours before the Lakers' request to postpone the game was honored. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday," the NBA said in a statement Monday.

"In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date," the Lakers said in a statement. "The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences.

RELATED Sports world reacts to death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

"This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available."

The Lakers canceled Monday's practice as the entire franchise attempted to cope with the tragedy. According to ESPN, the organization determined it just couldn't move forward with Tuesday night's matchup.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif., along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The group was headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances.

Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.