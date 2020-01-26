Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed Sunday morning under unknown circumstances. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported five people were on board and none survived.
ABC News and ESPN confirmed Bryant, 41, was on the helicopter. His wife, Vanessa, was not on the copter.
The crash comes a day after Bryant was passed by Lakers star LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Bryant was active on social media Saturday night, congratulating James on the feat.
Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.