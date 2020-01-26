Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. He retired from basketball in 2016. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed Sunday morning under unknown circumstances. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported five people were on board and none survived.

ABC News and ESPN confirmed Bryant, 41, was on the helicopter. His wife, Vanessa, was not on the copter.

The crash comes a day after Bryant was passed by Lakers star LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Bryant was active on social media Saturday night, congratulating James on the feat.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.