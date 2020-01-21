Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is now averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game after scoring a career-high 61 points against the Golden State Warriors Monday in Portland. Photo by Steve Dipaola/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard exploded for a career-high 61 points in an overtime win against the Golden State Warriors, setting a Portland Trail Blazers franchise record.

Lillard made 17 of 37 shots and 16 of 16 free throw attempts in the 129-124 win Monday at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

"I felt like I had a great performance in a game we needed to win, which is the most important thing," Lillard told TNT after the win.

Lillard had seven points in the first quarter to lead the Blazers to a 27-23 edge. He poured in 14 points in the second quarter, but the Blazers trailed 57-53 at halftime. Lillard scorched the Warriors for 21 points in the third frame, but the Blazers still trailed by five points going into the fourth quarter.

The Blazers star chipped in another 12 points in the fourth quarter. He ended the quarter with a clutch 3-pointer to tie the score at 113-113 with 15 seconds remaining, forcing overtime. Lillard finished off his record-setting night by making two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, icing the game for Portland.

"You kind of run out of adjectives for Damian," Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters. "His performance, the way he carried the team, not just on the court but in the huddles ... His leadership was great. You run out of adjectives. He's an amazing player."

Lillard is now averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game this season after his offensive outburst against the Warriors.

Alex Burks scored 33 points to lead the Warriors in the loss. D'Angelo Russell had 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers.

The Blazers will host the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Portland. The Warriors host the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.