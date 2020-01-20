NBA veteran Chandler Parsons (R) has appeared in just five games this season. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A law firm hired by Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons said the NBA veteran sustained potentially career-threatening injuries after being in an accident caused by a drunk driver.

Morgan & Morgan said Monday that Parsons "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum" in the Jan. 15 accident. Parsons was traveling home after practice when he was involved in the wreck.

The driver who struck Parsons was arrested and charged with DUI. The Hawks announced Wednesday that Parsons had been put in the NBA's concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion and whiplash, but did not disclose additional injuries.

"Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable," Morgan & Morgan said in a statement.

Parsons, 31, averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in five games this season. He has been hampered by numerous knee injuries since 2016. Morgan & Morgan said Parsons was in "peak physical condition" at the time of the wreck.

"The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 p.m. on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete," Morgan & Morgan said.

Parsons is working with a team of doctors to recover from his injuries.